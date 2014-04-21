WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Monday indicated that creditors should be able to seek
limited information about Argentina's non-U.S. assets in a case
stemming from long-running litigation over Argentina's
obligations to bond investors.
During the one-hour oral argument concerning hedge fund NML
Capital Ltd's efforts to seek repayment, several justices
suggested military and diplomatic assets should be off-limits,
which would narrow the scope of the ruling.
A separate and more high-profile case - in which Argentina
is challenging a court judgment ordering it to pay $1.33 billion
to the so-called holdout bond investors or face a potential
default if it refuses to do so - is also pending before the U.S.
high court.
