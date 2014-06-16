REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Argentina's appeal over its bid to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors or risk a potential default.
Without further comment, the high court left intact lower court rulings that ordered Argentina to pay. The government had previously warned it could default on its sovereign debt if required to pay in full. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.