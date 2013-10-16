By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared closely divided on Wednesday on whether criminal
defendants can challenge a court's decision to freeze their
assets before trial.
The question before the nine justices, seemingly split along
non-ideological lines, is whether defendants can be prevented
from using assets frozen by a pretrial order for their legal
defense without a court hearing on the matter.
The federal government opposes such hearings, which take
place in New York and some other parts of the country. The
Supreme Court has never definitively ruled on whether they are
required.
The Justice Department says that it is harder to seek
restitution for victims, such as investors harmed by
white-collar crime, after a defendant has used frozen assets to
pay for legal expenses.
During an hour of oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts
was the most outspoken critic of the government's position.
He questioned the Justice Department's assertion that
requiring a hearing on pre-trial asset freezes would effectively
force a trial court judge to second-guess the grand jury that
issued the indictment.
That is because grand juries already have found that
probable cause to seize the assets if the defendant is
convicted.
"I don't see what this case, frankly, has to do with the
grand jury," Roberts said. He described the pretrial hearing as
"an entirely separate proceeding" that would only focus on the
frozen assets and not on the merits of the indictment.
By contrast, Justice Samuel Alito, like Roberts an appointee
of President George W. Bush, appeared to have more sympathy for
the government's position.
He noted that defense lawyers often use preliminary hearings
like the one proposed to try to eke out an advantage by finding
out details about the government's case ahead of trial.
"That's what this is all about," he said.
The liberal justices on the court seemed as conflicted as
their conservative colleagues, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
signaling support for the government and Justice Sonia Sotomayor
appearing to back the defendants.
The case before the court concerns Kerri Kaley, a sales
representative for a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Inc, who,
along with her husband, Brian, was indicted by federal
prosecutors in Florida for reselling medical devices, including
sutures, that she obtained from hospitals to which she had
previously sold the same products.
The Kaleys were indicted in February 2007 on charges of
money laundering and other offenses. Federal prosecutors sought
a pre-trial order to freeze their assets, including a home and
certificate of deposit worth more than $500,000 that the Kaleys
were hoping to use to pay for their lawyers.
The couple says in part that the limit on their right to
choose a lawyer violated their right to counsel under the Sixth
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
A decision is due by the end of June.
The case is Kaley v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-464.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Paul Simao)