Jan 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand
a lower court's decision that an online advertising site accused
by three young women of facilitating child sex trafficking was
protected by a federal law that has shielded website operators
from liability for content posted by others.
The refusal by the justices to take up the women's appeal in
the case marked a victory for the tech industry, which could
have faced far-reaching consequences had the Supreme Court
decided to limit the scope of the Communications Decency Act
passed by Congress in 1996 to protect free speech on the
internet. The women were appealing a March 2016 ruling by the
Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissing their
case.
(Reporting by Andew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)