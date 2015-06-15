By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del, June 15
WILMINGTON, Del, June 15 The U.S. Supreme Court
ruled on Monday that bankruptcy attorneys must bear the expense
of defending their fees, which could make it harder for lawyers
to get paid for their often-costly Chapter 11 work.
The 6-3 decision stemmed from the 2005 bankruptcy of Asarco,
a mining and smelting company, and a dispute over the fee
awarded to its law firm, Baker Botts.
Baker Botts was eventually awarded $117 million for its
work, which was considered particularly successful because
creditors were repaid in full. However, Baker Botts also wanted
to be compensated for the $5.2 million it spent battling for the
fee.
In an 13-page opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas,
the work of Baker Botts was compared to that of a car mechanic.
A car mechanic could charge for preparing an itemized bill
but "it would be less natural to describe a subsequent court
battle over the bill as part of the 'services rendered' to the
customer," Thomas wrote.
Therefore, Baker Botts, like the car mechanic, should have
to pay to defend the bill, Thomas added.
Baker Botts said in a statement it was disappointed with the
ruling.
The high cost of bankruptcy has long been a sore point with
investors and creditors. Wilbur Ross, who made billions of
dollars buying steel mills and other troubled businesses out of
bankruptcy, has urged changes to Chapter 11 professional fees,
which he says have risen far more quickly than inflation.
Lawyers and professionals working for a bankrupt company or
the official committee of unsecured creditors must seek approval
from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge for their fees because it
potentially reduces the amount that will be paid to creditors.
Justice Stephen Breyer, in his dissenting opinion, said the
ruling could open the way for meritless objections to
drastically reduce the amount a law firm would make on a
bankruptcy case.
Brian Netter, an attorney with the firm Mayer Brown, said
the ruling changes the calculus that goes into whether to pursue
a fee dispute because the estate of the bankrupt company no
longer bears the entire cost of the litigation.
"Just from incentive structure you should expect to see more
fee litigation," Netter said.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Will
Dunham)