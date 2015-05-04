China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Barclays Plc to claim about $4 billion of disputed assets as part of its hurried purchase of much of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's brokerage unit at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
The U.S. top court declined to hear an appeal filed by Lehman's creditors, leaving intact an August 2014 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that went in favor of Barclays. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.