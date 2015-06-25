WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. House Speaker Boehner
said on Wednesday Republicans have made no decision whether to
attempt another repeal of President Barack Obama's healthcare
law using budget reconciliation procedures that are aimed at
easing passage.
Boehner, speaking to reporters after the Supreme Court
upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies crucial to
the Affordable Care Act's implementation, said there may be
other efforts to make healthcare changes.
"Listen, Obamacare is fundamentally broken," Boehner said.
"It's raising costs for people, it's pushing people out of the
ability to afford insurance and it needs to be dealt with, but
it's been very difficult to deal with it when you have a
president who fundamentally disagrees. And so the struggle will
continue."
(Reporting By David Lawder)