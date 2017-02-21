Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned
away an appeal by Boston Scientific Corp of a Maryland
state court jury verdict ordering the medical device company to
pay $308 million to a patent licensor for breach of contract
concerning implantable cardiac devices.
Boston Scientific had asked the justices to hear its appeal
in the dispute over its licenses to patented technology on the
implantable devices owned by Mirowski Family Ventures, arguing
the Maryland court made mistakes applying patent law, a job
typically reserved for federal courts.
