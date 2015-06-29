(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected bids by BP Plc and Anadarko Petroleum
Corp to avoid penalties under federal pollution law in
connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The high court left in place a June 2014 ruling by the New
Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the
companies were liable for civil penalties under the federal
Clean Water Act.
The April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion
and Macondo oil well rupture killed 11 workers and caused the
largest offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history,
polluting large parts of the Gulf, killing marine wildlife and
harming businesses.
BP could face a maximum penalty of $13.7 billion under the
Clean Water Act. Anadarko says it could be required to pay more
than $1 billion.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans has not yet
imposed penalties, but has ruled that BP was grossly negligent
and that 3.19 million barrels of oil were spilled.
Overall, BP has incurred more than $42 billion in costs for
the spill, including cleanup, fines and victim compensation.
BP and Anadarko owned a respective 65 percent and 25 percent
of the Macondo well.
The companies had argued in part that they should not be
responsible for oil spilled as a result of failed equipment on
the drilling rig, which was owned by Transocean Ltd.
As co-owners of the well, BP and Anadarko would be on the
hook for resulting fines, the appeals court ruled.
Transocean agreed last year to pay the U.S. government $1
billion in civil penalties over the spill.
The cases are BP Exploration and Production Inc. v. U.S. and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp v. U.S., U.S. Supreme Court, Nos 14-1217
and 14-1167.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)