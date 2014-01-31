By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 31 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday threw out a federal air safety rule that prohibits
passengers from carrying flammable gas-powered fuel cells, which
power electronic devices, in checked luggage.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit said the government should re-evaluate the rule because
it did not explain why fuel cells should be treated differently
from other products containing flammable gas, including toiletry
aerosols, that are allowed on planes.
The ruling was a win for Wilmington, Massachusetts-based
Lilliputian Systems Inc, which challenged the regulation. The
company makes butane-powered micro fuel cells used as a source
of electricity for portable electronic devices.
Writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, Judge Judith
Rogers said the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration must further explain the justification for the
rule, which also applies to crew members.
The case is Lilliputian Systems Inc v. Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, 13-1058.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Lisa Von Ahn)