NEW YORK Feb 10 Long-battered shares of coal
companies jumped on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court put
on hold federal regulations to curb carbon dioxide emissions
mainly from coal-fired power plants.
Peabody Energy shares surged 10.7 percent, Cloud
Peak Energy shares increased 18.7 percent, while Consol
Energy shares rose 3.9 percent.
The court's 5-4 ruling on Tuesday delivered a major blow to
President Barack Obama, by blocking the centerpiece of his
administration's strategy to combat climate change.
The court's decision granted a request by 27 states and
various companies and business groups to block the
administration's Clean Power Plan, which also mandates a shift
to renewable energy away from fossil fuels.
Since President Obama announced his carbon emissions program
on April 3, the Thomson Reuters U.S. coal index
has fallen about 74 percent. Not every coal company's shares
rose on Wednesday, when the index was up 1.9 percent in early
trading.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)