WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a major blow to President Barack Obama by blocking federal regulations to curb carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, the centerpiece of his administration's strategy to combat climate change.

On a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request made by 27 states and various companies and business groups to block the administration's Clean Power Plan. The move means the regulations will not be in effect while litigation continues over whether their legality.

A U.S. appeals court in Washington had turned away a similar request on Jan. 21. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)