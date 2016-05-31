By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday rejected a union's appeal of a lower court's ruling that
allowed Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino, founded by
Donald Trump but now owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
to break its contract with union workers to secure a bankruptcy
rescue deal.
The high court's decision not to hear the appeal by Unite
Here Local 54 leaves in place a January decision by the
Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that
cleared the way for the casino to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The struggling casino has since emerged from bankruptcy and
is now owned by Icahn Enterprises LP. It was the New
Jersey city's largest casino when Trump opened it in 1990 but it
later fell on hard times along with other Atlantic City casinos.
Trump, the billionaire real estate developer and presumptive
Republican U.S. presidential nominee, founded the casino and it
bears his name, but he has said he no longer has a stake in it.
In 2014, the casino's owner, Trump Entertainment Resorts
Inc, filed for bankruptcy. Last year, it convinced a U.S.
bankruptcy judge that it had to impose a new lower-cost contract
on unionized workers in order to secure Icahn's rescue deal.
The union appealed, arguing that because the collective
bargaining agreement expired before the bankruptcy, the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court lacked jurisdiction.
The appeals court sided with Trump Entertainment, saying a
bankruptcy judge must be free to evaluate a labor contract that
may determine the fate of a business.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)