WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Friday to decide whether police can search an arrested
criminal suspect's cell phone without a warrant in two cases
that showcase how the courts are wrestling to keep up with rapid
technological advances.
Taking up a pair of cases arising from criminal prosecutions
that used evidence obtained without a warrant, the high court
will wade into how to apply older court precedent, which allows
police to search items carried by a defendant at the time of
arrest, to cell phones. Many cell phones now contain a mass of
personal information about the owner.
