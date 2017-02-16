WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.

A full panel of 10 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will decide the case. A three-judge panel had earlier decided the CFPB vests too much power in its sole director. That decision has now been wiped off the books. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley, editing by G Crosse)