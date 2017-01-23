By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Democratic state officials
took a step on Monday to try to defend the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau in a court battle that could defang
it, worried that Republican President Donald Trump's
administration will not safeguard the agency.
Attorneys general from 16 states plus the District of
Columbia filed papers with a federal appeals court seeking to
intervene in the case. That court last October ruled that the
structure of the agency charged with guarding consumer finances
was unconstitutional.
The state officials said in the court filing that they are
concerned that the Trump administration will fire the
independent director of the agency, Richard Cordray, who was
appointed by Democratic former President Barack Obama. The
agency was set up during Obama's presidency as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The court filing noted that Trump "has expressed strong
opposition to the Dodd-Frank reforms." As such, "it is urgent
that the state attorneys general intervene in order to protect
the interests of their states," the court filing said.
The state officials asked to be able to defend the agency in
the legal challenge brought by mortgage lender PHH Corp
and ensure that the case is not declared moot if the Trump
administration decides to drop the appeal of the ruling.
Under the 2010 law, the director can be fired only "for
cause," limiting the ability of a president to remove him.
But in the October ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit said that restriction was an
unlawful limitation on presidential power.
The agency, with Obama still in office, immediately sought a
rehearing. The court has not yet said whether it will reconsider
the ruling.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)