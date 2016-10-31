By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 31 On a day when millions of
people dress up in costumes, the eight justices of the U.S.
Supreme Court spent part of their Halloween discussing
cheerleader outfits in a closely watched case involving what
copyright protections apply to garments.
During a colorful hour-long argument on Monday, some of the
justices displayed keen interest in women's fashion and even
mentioned designer Stella McCartney's work for actress Kate
Winslet and a conceptual sculpture by French artist Marcel
Duchamp that consists of a snow shovel hanging on a wall.
The court heard an appeal by Star Athletica LLC of a 2015
ruling by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
that revived a lawsuit by Varsity Brands Inc, the dominant U.S.
maker of cheerleader uniforms, accusing its smaller rival of
infringing on five of its designs.
The case concerned whether the stripes, zigzags and chevrons
characteristic of cheerleader uniforms can be copyrighted, as
Varsity contends, or are so fundamental to the purpose of the
garment that they should not get such legal protection. Without
such adornments, a cheerleader uniform might look like any other
dress, Star argued.
Justice Stephen Breyer's enthusiastic description of how a
dress by itself means little without a woman wearing it prompted
a memorable reply by Justice Elena Kagan.
"The clothes on the hanger do nothing. The clothes on the
woman do everything," Breyer said.
"That's so romantic!" Kagan interjected.
Memphis, Tennessee-based Varsity holds copyrights for
various cheerleader uniform designs. It sued for copyright
infringement when Chesterfield, Missouri-based Star sought in
2010 to enter the market that Varsity dominated.
Under copyright law, a design feature is subject to
copyright only if it is substantially separate from the product
to which it is attached, whether it be clothing or other items
such as furniture. Star says the design embellishments like
those Varsity uses are intrinsic to the utility of cheerleader
uniforms and therefore cannot be copyrighted.
Both sides received some backing from the bench. Kagan
appeared supportive of the type of broader copyright protection
Varsity advocated. Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared
to favor Star's arguments.
Breyer warned of companies like Varsity using copyright law
to create a monopoly over the cheerleader uniform market.
Star's lawyer John Bursch brought up camouflage, saying that
when a company comes up with a design for camouflage it could
seek protection for the design, but not for the garments
themselves. Star's argument is that there is no question
camouflage can get copyright protection, but that should not
stop the U.S. military from using the design to make uniforms.
Kagan said in some cases design elements cannot be separated
from a garment's function. She mentioned T-shirts boasting a
tuxedo design, noting that the design works only because its
lines are positioned in a certain way so that it mimics the look
of a real tuxedo.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
Varsity is an indirect subsidiary of Hercules VB Holdings
Inc.
