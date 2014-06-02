WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the federal government wrongly used a chemical weapons law to prosecute a Pennsylvania microbiologist convicted of trying to poison her husband's lover.

On a unanimous vote, the court handed a win to Carol Anne Bond, who admitted to trying to poison her former friend, Myrlinda Haynes, with toxic chemicals she took from work.

The court did not reach a broader question about the power of Congress to enact laws that apply domestically the international treaties the U.S. government has signed. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)