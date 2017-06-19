WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing
Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to
collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against
the oil company by a court in Ecuador.
The justices turned away an appeal by New York-based lawyer
Steven Donziger, who has spent more than to two decades trying
to hold Chevron responsible for pollution in the Ecuadorean rain
forest, of lower court rulings blocking enforcement in the
United States of the 2011 judgment.
While not disputing that pollution occurred, San Ramon,
California-based Chevron has said it is not liable and that
Donziger and his associates orchestrated the writing of a key
environmental report and bribed the presiding judge in Ecuador.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)