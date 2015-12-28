By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 28 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
cleared Cisco Systems Inc of infringing another company's wifi
technology, reversing a near $64-million judgment against the
networking equipment maker in the long-running patent dispute.
After eight years of litigation that also included a trip to
the U.S. Supreme Court, the decision from the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Cisco was not liable for
directly infringing or inducing others to infringe the patent
held by Commil USA LLC on a way to help spread wireless signals
over a large area, where multiple access points are needed.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chizu Nomiyama)