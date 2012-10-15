* High court declines to review cases against McGraw-Hill
and Citigroup
* Lawsuits said companies breached duty by offering own
stock
Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday
to review a pair of cases against Citigroup Inc and
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc brought by thousands of employees
whose retirement plans lost money invested in their employers'
stocks.
The high court, without comment, rejected the workers'
claims that the companies should not have offered their own
stock in their retirement plans because of Citi's subprime
mortgage exposure and problems at McGraw-Hill's Standard &
Poor's unit.
The Citigroup employees sued after the bank's share price
fell 52 percent from Jan. 1, 2007, to Jan. 15, 2008, when it
reported an $18.1 billion subprime-related loss. They accused
the bank of consistently playing down its exposure to subprime
mortgages and other toxic debt.
In a similar case against McGraw-Hill, workers accused the
company of violating its fiduciary duties by offering its own
stock, despite problems with its Standard & Poor's unit's
ratings practices.
The workers in both cases accused the companies of breaching
their duties under the federal Employee Retirement Income
Security Act of 1974, known as ERISA.
In a pair of rulings last October, the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York said the companies did not abuse
their discretion in offering the stock and had no duty to
disclose nonpublic information about how they expected the stock
to perform.
Managers of retirement plans have to remove employer stock
as an investment option only if the company is in a "dire
situation," the appeals court ruled.
The workers in both cases had asked the Supreme Court to
review the rulings.
Edwin Mills, a lawyer for the McGraw-Hill employees,
expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court's refusal to
take the case. In an email he said the decision doesn't reflect
on the strength of the workers' claims.
Federal courts are divided over how much to defer to
companies' decisions to include employer stock in their pension
plans, Mills said, and litigation over the issue would likely
continue.
James Feldman, a lawyer for the Citigroup workers, declined
to comment.
McGraw-Hill and Citigroup welcomed the court's decision.
The cases in the Supreme Court are Gearren et al v. The
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc et al, No. 11-1550; Gray et al v.
Citigroup Inc et al, No. 11-1531.