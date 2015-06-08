BRIEF-Ignyta announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up Tyson Foods Inc's challenge to an almost $5.8 million judgment awarded against the company over worker pay at an Iowa meat processing facility.
In a case that will be closely watched by the business community, the court will consider the company's objection to the use of statistics to determine damages instead of assessing individual damages. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc has fired its two top executives, sons of the small health insurer's founder, in a surprise shakeup prompted by its poor financial performance, the company said on Tuesday.