By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to take up Tyson Foods Inc's challenge to
an almost $5.8 million judgment awarded against the company over
worker pay at an Iowa meat-processing facility in a case that
gives the nine justices a new chance to curb class action
litigation.
In a case that will be closely watched by the business
community, which has sought to limit big-money class action
payouts, the court will consider the company's objection to the
use of statistics to determine damages instead of assessing
individual damages for each plaintiff.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and
the National Association of Manufacturers, had asked the Supreme
Court to take the case.
The court took no action on a similar case filed by Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, which is challenging a $187 million judgment
over its treatment of workers in Pennsylvania.
The Supreme Court has in recent years cut back on class
action litigation in several rulings, the most notable of which
was a 2011 case that involved Wal-Mart.
In the Tyson case, workers at a pork facility in Iowa sued
in 2007, claiming they were entitled to overtime pay and damages
because they were not paid for the time spent putting on and
taking off protective equipment and walking to work stations.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the judgment in an
August 2014 ruling.
The Chamber of Commerce said in its brief backing Tyson that
the case gives the court a chance to "address ongoing abuses in
class action litigation and to restore proper constitutional
limits on lawsuits involving individuals who have suffered no
injury."
Tyson said in a statement on Monday that it asked for the
Supreme Court to weigh in because "federal courts of appeal are
divided over the requirements necessary to be part of such
cases."
The employees are represented by Public Citizen, a consumer
advocacy group.
"Obviously we are disappointed that the court decided to
grant review, because our clients prevailed below, but we are
confident that when the court analyzes the case, it will
conclude that the lower courts applied the correct legal
standards and reached the correct result," Public Citizen
attorney Scott Michelman said.
Oral arguments and a ruling are expected in the court's next
term, which begins in October and ends in June 2016.
The case is Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-1146.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)