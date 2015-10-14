By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a class action
case in which advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co is attempting
to fend off a lawsuit over claims that it violated a federal
consumer law by sending unsolicited text messages on behalf of
the U.S. Navy.
The nine-member court's conservative justices seemed
sympathetic to Campbell-Ewald's argument that the court has no
grounds to hear the case brought by plaintiff Jose Gomez on
behalf of himself and others who received the messages because
the advertising firm offered to pay him the maximum amount
available under the law to settle the claims.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote
in close rulings, asked tough questions of both sides.
A ruling in favor of Campbell-Ewald, a subsidiary of the
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, would aid businesses
hoping to nip class action lawsuits in the bud.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)