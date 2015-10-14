(Adds details from oral argument, paragraphs 5-13)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a class action
case in which advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co is attempting
to fend off a lawsuit over claims that it violated a federal
consumer law by sending unsolicited text messages on behalf of
the U.S. Navy.
The nine-member court's conservative justices seemed
sympathetic to Campbell-Ewald's argument that the court has no
grounds to hear the case brought by plaintiff Jose Gomez on
behalf of himself and others who received the messages because
the advertising firm offered to pay him the maximum amount
available under the law to settle the claims.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote
in close rulings, asked tough questions of both sides.
A ruling in favor of Campbell-Ewald, a subsidiary of the
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, would aid businesses
hoping to nip class action lawsuits in the bud.
Next month, the court will hear two more class action
appeals, one brought by Tyson Foods Inc and one by Spokeo Inc.
The U.S. Navy messages were part of a recruitment drive. The
brief text message, sent to around 100,000 people, included the
phrase: "Destined for something big? Do it in the Navy."
Campbell-Ewald is seeking to reverse a September 2014 ruling
by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
that the case could move forward despite the offer. Gomez turned
down the $1,500 offer for each violation of the Telephone
Consumer Protection Act, which Campbell-Ewald said would have
fully resolved his case.
The high court's liberal justices including Elena Kagan and
Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned whether the company's offer
would in fact end the litigation because the deal did not
include everything Gomez asked for, including legal fees.
Kagan told Campbell-Ewald's lawyer, Gregory Garre, that "you
can't ... just say, oh, you've offered complete relief, because
in his view you haven't offered complete relief. And that's what
the litigation is all about."
By contrast, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts asked
Gomez's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, about whether a case can
continue when a plaintiff refuses to settle even if the offer is
exactly what he requested.
"You won't take 'yes' for an answer," Roberts said.
The Navy was not sued and is not involved in the case. The
Obama administration filed a brief backing the plaintiffs.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)