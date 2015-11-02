WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared closely divided as it weighed whether online people-search service Spokeo Inc could face a class action lawsuit for including incorrect information in its database.

The legal issue before the nine justices was whether a plaintiff can sue for a technical violation of a federal consumer law even when he cannot show he has been directly harmed. Some of the court's conservatives appeared hostile to the plaintiffs' claims but the liberal justices were critical of Spokeo's arguments.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote in close cases, was less outspoken than several of his conservative colleagues, giving little indication as to how he would vote.

