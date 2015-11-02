WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday appeared closely divided as it weighed whether online
people-search service Spokeo Inc could face a class action
lawsuit for including incorrect information in its database.
The legal issue before the nine justices was whether a
plaintiff can sue for a technical violation of a federal
consumer law even when he cannot show he has been directly
harmed. Some of the court's conservatives appeared hostile to
the plaintiffs' claims but the liberal justices were critical of
Spokeo's arguments.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding vote
in close cases, was less outspoken than several of his
conservative colleagues, giving little indication as to how he
would vote.
