(Adds further comments by Kennedy, detail on other class action
cases before the high court)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. Supreme Court justices
expressed skepticism on Tuesday toward Tyson Foods Inc's
challenge to an almost $5.8 million class action judgment in a
case that could buck the court's recent pro-business trend in
such disputes.
Conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the
deciding vote in close cases before the nine-member court, and
the four liberal justices appeared hostile to Tyson's claims
during a one-hour oral argument.
Tyson is appealing a jury verdict over claims that it
underpaid workers at an Iowa pork facility.
Based on questions asked by the justices, the case is
unlikely to lead to a ruling cutting back on class action
litigation, a goal for a business community eager to rein in
big-money payouts in such lawsuits.
Kennedy could hold the key vote in handing a possible narrow
victory to the plaintiffs. Kennedy expressed concerns about
Tyson's legal strategy, telling attorney Carter Phillips at one
point: "I just don't understand your arguments."
A ruling along the lines suggested by Kennedy's questions
likely would not have a broad impact on class actions in general
because it would be limited to wage cases similar to this one.
The court is considering Tyson's objection to the use of
statistics to determine liability and damages. Critics in the
business community describe such use of statistics as "trial by
formula" that violates defendants' due process rights, instead
of assessing each claim individually for the more than 3,000
current and former employees who are suing.
Workers at the meat-processing facility, which employs
around 1,300 people, sued in 2007, claiming they were entitled
to overtime pay and damages because they were not paid for time
spent putting on and taking off protective equipment and walking
to work stations.
The ruling could turn on a 1946 Supreme Court precedent that
said plaintiffs can rely on averages in such situations to
determine claims under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
Kennedy indicated a willingness to rule for the plaintiffs
on that point. But he said without that precedent, "it would be
a much closer, more difficult case."
SAFETY GEAR
Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned Tyson's
assertion that the workers should not be treated as a class
because they had to wear different safety gear depending on
their job, saying no "wide disparity" existed in such gear.
Although some workers, including those charged with using
knives, had different equipment, all employees had to wear hard
hats, ear protection and boots, Ginsburg said.
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, appearing more
sympathetic to Tyson, highlighted the fact that jurors awarded
less in damages than the plaintiffs' expert had suggested.
"The fact that the jury did not give you the damages sought
seems to me to call into question the significance of the
statistics," Roberts told the plaintiffs' lawyer, David
Frederick.
The jury found in favor of the plaintiffs following a trial
in a federal district court in Iowa in 2011. The 8th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the judgment in 2014.
The Tyson dispute is one of three class action cases the
court is hearing in its current term. The conservative-leaning
court has cut back on class actions in a series of rulings in
recent years, including high-profile wins for Wal Mart Stores
Inc and Comcast Corp.
The court last week heard arguments in a case involving a
class action suit against online search company Spokeo Inc.
Last month, it heard arguments related to a class action
suit against advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co.
Rulings in all three cases are due by the end of June.
The case the court heard on Tuesday is Tyson Foods Inc v.
Bouaphakeo, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-1146.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)