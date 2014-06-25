(Adds details from the decision)
By Lawrence Hurley and Carlyn Kolker
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday weakened the defenses available to banks in
class-action lawsuits over retirement plan investment decisions.
The case involved allegations against Fifth Third Bancorp
for putting its own stock in employee retirement plans
prior to a drop in share price.
In a 9-0 vote, the court sent the case back to an appeals
court to review whether the investors had properly framed their
lawsuit on technical grounds, giving a technical win to the
bank.
But the justices rejected the bank's central argument that
the plaintiffs were required to allege that the bank's fiduciary
officers had abused their discretion by continuing to put
company stock in the retirement plan.
A spokesman for the bank said it was pleased the case was
sent back to the appeals court for more consideration and
declined to comment further.
The case was being closely watched by the business
community, including companies such as Delta Air Lines Inc
and Cleveland, Ohio-based bank KeyCorp that have
faced similar lawsuits.
The lawsuit filed by two employees, John Dudenhoeffer and
Alireza Partovipanah, alleged that the bank and officers in
charge, including its president and chief executive officer,
Kevin Kabat, violated their fiduciary duties.
The plaintiffs said in the 2008 lawsuit that the bank, which
they claim took risks by issuing an increasing number of
subprime loans, should have made a determination about whether
it was still prudent to invest in company stock.
The bank would have known that experts were warning that
real estate delinquencies and foreclosures were on the rise, the
plaintiffs alleged. The bank's stock price subsequently declined
74 percent between July 2007 and September 2009.
The high court ruled that the officers did not merit the
high standard of a "presumption of prudence" in the investment
decisions that the bank suggested.
The decision could mean that judges allow more cases against
investment plan advisers to proceed, said Andrew Oringer, an
attorney at law firm Dechert.
"There is now at least a risk that cases will proceed to
later stages, and there is an increased possibility of
settlements and the like," said Oringer.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups
backed the bank in the case, noting in a friend-of-the-court
brief that companies would be discouraged from including
employee stock funds as an investment choice as part of their
retirement plans if the court ruled for the plaintiffs.
The bank's lawyers said the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act presumes that such investments are reasonable
unless the company is in a dire financial position.
A federal judge in Cincinnati said the claims could not go
forward but the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the
case in a September 2012 ruling.
A lawyer for the investors did not return a message seeking
comment.
The case is Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-751.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington and Carlyn Kolker
in New York; Editing by Howard Goller and Tom Brown)