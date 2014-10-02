BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to weigh whether to revive certain claims made in a class action lawsuit filed by employees against utility Edison International over its pension plan management.
The nine justices will consider a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison Company. The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical lower-cost mutual funds were available.
At issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations that is part of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were barred. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in an August 2013 decision.
Both courts said claims made within the six-year period could move forward.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-550. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
ZURICH, April 18 Novartis's push into oncology and liver disease, two of its treatment priorities, advanced on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker won a second U.S. breakthrough tag for its cancer gene therapy while striking a separate pact with Allergan.