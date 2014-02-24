WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared closely divided on Monday over whether the
administration of President Barack Obama exceeded its authority
in trying to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Justice Anthony Kennedy would seem to hold the swing vote,
with conservative justices skeptical of the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's approach and liberal justices supportive.
During a 90-minute oral argument, Kennedy offered some criticism
of the government's position but did not indicate which way he
would vote.
The justices are weighing just one aspect of the
administration's first wave of climate change regulations,
focusing only on whether the agency has authority to regulate
greenhouse gases under a program for issuing permits for
stationary sources of pollution, such as power plants and oil
refineries.
