WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday took no action over whether it plans to undertake a
potentially wide-ranging legal review of the Obama
administration's first wave of regulations aimed at tackling
climate change.
The nine different petitions pending before the court, filed
by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of
new cases the court agreed to hear on Tuesday ahead of its new
term, which starts on Monday, Oct 7.
Based on the court's usual practice, Tuesday's developments
increase the chances of the court declining to hear any of the
cases. The court is likely to announce on Oct. 7 a full list of
cases it has decided not to hear.
