(Repeats PREVIEW with no changes to headline or text)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court
considers on Monday whether President Barack Obama's
administration overstepped its authority by imposing new
regulations to reduce pollution in response to climate change.
In a 90-minute oral argument, extended from 60 minutes
because many parties are involved, the justices will examine a
relatively narrow challenge by industry groups and
Republican-leaning states to one aspect of a suite of
regulations issued by Obama's Democratic administration in 2009
and 2010.
The regulations represent the first major federal effort to
tackle greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are the
driving force behind climate change.
Obama has been going it alone on climate change, largely
because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in
Congress. The Clean Air Act has been the Environmental
Protection Agency's main tool for addressing emissions since the
U.S. Senate rejected a cap-and-trade bill in 2010.
The nine justices will weigh whether the agency has
authority to regulate greenhouse gases under a program for
issuing permits for stationary sources of pollution, such as
power plants and oil refineries. A decision is expected by the
end of June.
When it agreed to hear the case in October, the court
declined to consider several broader questions that would have
more directly attacked the authority of the EPA in its
regulation of greenhouse gases.
By declining to hear those questions, the court indicated it
was unlikely to revisit a landmark 2007 case, Massachusetts v.
EPA, when it held on a 5-4 vote that carbon was a pollutant that
could potentially be regulated under the air pollution law.
The ruling is unlikely to have a broad impact on the
administration's climate strategy, including plans to introduce
greenhouse gas standards for new power plants under a separate
provision of the Clean Air Act. The standards were announced in
September but have yet to be formally issued.
By June the agency is expected to unveil more emissions
standards for existing power plants. Power plants account for
roughly 40 percent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions.
ONE QUESTION
The single question the high court agreed to hear was one of
many raised by nine different coalitions of industry groups,
such as the American Petroleum Institute, and 16 states,
including Texas and Virginia.
"We remain concerned that if the EPA continues to stretch
the boundaries of the Clean Air Act and apply it to greenhouse
gases, it could have dire consequences for our members," said
Ross Eisenberg, the vice-president for energy and resources
policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which is
one of the challengers.
In June 2012, an appeals court in Washington upheld all the
regulations, prompting challengers to seek high court review.
Although there are various ways the court could rule, a loss
for the EPA could remove a whole category of pollutants, not
just greenhouse gases, from the so-called "prevention of serious
deterioration" or PSD program, which requires any new or
modified major polluting facility to obtain a permit before any
new construction is done if it emits "any air pollutant."
Under the program, the operators have to show they are using
the best available technology available to reduce emissions of
the covered pollutants. So far, 335 facilities have applied for
permits that include greenhouse gas requirements, an EPA
official said.
The regulations are being defended not just by the
administration but also by 15 states and various environmental
groups. One utility, Calpine Corp, which operates
natural gas and geothermal plants, also backed the government by
filing a friend-of-the-court brief saying the regulations are
not a heavy and costly burden.
Sean Donahue, a lawyer representing environmental groups in
the case, said removal of greenhouse gases from the permitting
program would lead to more emissions and discourage innovation
on new pollution control technology.
"It's quite important because we are at this early stage of
greenhouse gas regulation and we need to keep forward momentum,"
Donahue said.
The case is Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-1146.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Howard
Goller and Grant McCool)