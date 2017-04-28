GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound, sterling hit as May's lead shrinks
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted a Trump administration request to put on hold a legal challenge by industry and a group of states to former President Barack Obama's regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse emissions mainly from coal-fired power plants, rules that the Republican president is moving to undo.
A 10-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted the request to put the litigation involving the regulations known as the Clean Power Plan in abeyance for at least 60 days while the administration plans its next steps.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* World stocks lower, flatter Wall St threatens 6-day win streak
TORONTO, May 26 The Toronto Stock Exchange's efforts to win a slice of the massive Saudi Aramco public listing plays up the country's deep experience in natural resources as part of a broader offer to help the kingdom with its shift away from oil dependence.