By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Supreme Court meets
later this week to consider whether to undertake a legal review
of the Obama administration's first wave of regulations tackling
climate change.
For the second week running on Monday, the nine justices
took no action on the cases, but the court later in the day
listed them on its online docket for its next private meeting on
Friday. That is when they will decide what new cases to take.
The court will likely announce what action it will take only
on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The nine petitions pending before the court, filed by states
and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of cases the
court declined to hear on Monday, the first day of oral argument
in a term that runs through June.
Last week, the cases were absent also from a list of new
cases the court agreed to hear.
The regulations, which apply to a cross-section of polluters
from vehicles to industrial facilities, aim to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions. Scientists say these are the prime contributor to
climate change.
States, including Texas and Virginia, and industry groups
such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had filed petitions asking
the justices to review the regulations, arguing they would pose
an economic burden to implement, among other complaints.
