WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. federal court that
will weigh whether to block the Environmental Protection
Agency's Clean Power Plan will not make a decision until after
United Nations climate change talks conclude in mid-December,
according to a court order issued on Thursday.
The EPA's Clean Power Plan is a key measure to help the
United States meet the greenhouse gas reduction target it
pledged ahead of the United Nations climate change summit in
Paris that will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
But once the Clean Power Plan went into effect on Oct. 23,
26 states and more than a dozen industry and business groups
filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit to block it, citing its economic harm.
Thursday's order from D.C. Circuit said the EPA has until
Dec. 3 to respond to the petition by states and industry groups.
Those groups will then have until Dec. 23 to respond to the EPA,
meaning the court is unlikely to make a decision for another
several weeks.
This means that the Obama administration, which has said
the United States will play a leadership role at the Paris
climate negotiations, will not risk the possibility of having
its signature climate policy blocked at the U.N. summit.
Opponents of the Obama administration's climate change
agenda, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Kentucky Republican, have tried to undermine the United States'
role in climate talks by warning other countries that its key
policies are on shaky legal footing.
The Clean Power Plan aims to slash power sector emissions 32
percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
