WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday issued a mixed ruling on a challenge to part of President
Barack Obama's initial wave of greenhouse gas regulations by
exempting a small proportion of facilities from a federal air
pollution program while allowing most major pollution sources,
including power plants, to be included.
In what was a relatively narrow case concerning a challenge
by industry groups and Republican-leaning states to one aspect
of a suite of rules issued by Obama's Democratic administration
in 2009 and 2010, the court, divided in several different ways,
held that a small proportion of industrial facilities are
exempted from the single regulation in question. Most major
facilities, including power plants and refineries, will still be
covered.
