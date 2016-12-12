WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left in place a Colorado law dubbed the "Amazon tax"
designed to make it easier for the state to collect sales taxes
on out-of-state internet purchases, refusing to hear a challenge
to it by an industry trade group.
The justices declined to take up the Direct Marketing
Association's appeal of a February ruling by the 10th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver upholding the law, whose
nickname refers to huge online retailer Amazon.com Inc.
The action by the justices handed a victory to states
seeking to boost revenue by ensuring that online shoppers pay
state taxes on their purchases.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)