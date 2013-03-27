Commodities trader Statdrome sets up in Singapore
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Comcast Corp in an antitrust case over how much it charged cable TV subscribers.
In a 5-4 decision, the court said a group of cable TV subscribers in the Philadelphia area who accused Comcast of overcharging them as part of an effort to monopolize the market could not sue as a group.
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Competition Commission said on Sunday that it had asked the Competition Tribunal to fine construction materials group Afrimat for allegedly "abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices."