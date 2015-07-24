WASHINGTON, July 24 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that a bank in Texas has legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit revived two legal challenges made by the State National Bank of Big Spring. The court also ruled the bank could challenge the appointment of the bureau's director, Richard Cordray. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)