(Adds comment from the bank's CEO)
By Lawrence Hurley and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 24 A federal appeals court
handed a Texas bank a small victory on Friday, ruling that it
has legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of the
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the appointment of
the bureau's director.
In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit found the State National Bank of
Big Spring "is not a mere outsider asserting a constitutional
objection to the bureau" and is subject to the bureau's
rule-making powers.
"There is no doubt that the Bank is regulated by the
Bureau," the ruling said. "The Bank therefore has standing to
challenge the constitutionality of the Bureau."
A spokesman for the CFPB said it was still reviewing the
court's opinion.
The CFPB is a new regulatory body created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. The regulator is tasked with
protecting consumers from predatory lending practices by
institutions such as banks, credit card companies and auto
lenders.
Since its creation, however, there have been efforts both by
Republicans and by the industry to undercut its authority,
largely driven by concerns about the bureau's structure and its
powers over a wide array of financial products. The bureau is
led by a single director, Richard Cordray, and is not subject to
congressional appropriations.
The two legal challenges will now be remanded back to a
lower district court for consideration.
Meanwhile, the appeals court on Friday rejected a third
request by the bank to challenge the constitutionality of the
Financial Stability Oversight Council, another body created by
Dodd-Frank that polices for emerging market risks.
The court said the bank does not have standing for that
challenge.
It also rejected a separate challenge filed by a group of
state attorneys general over the constitutionality of
Dodd-Frank's orderly liquidation provisions, saying they did not
have legal standing.
In a statement, the bank's CEO Jim Purcell said Friday he is
"gratified" by the chance to put the CFPB to the test.
"As a small community bank out in West Texas, we've always
felt pretty vulnerable to the regulatory burdens imposed on us
by Washington, D.C.," Purcell said.
"In recent years, that threat was epitomized for us by the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency which was
alarmingly free of traditional checks and balances."
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Bill Trott and Phil Berlowitz)