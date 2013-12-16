By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. Interior Department
will not be held in contempt over its actions in the aftermath
of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill after the U.S. Supreme
Court declined on Monday to review an appeals court ruling in
the government's favor.
The nine justices refused to hear an appeal filed by
Hornbeck Offshore Services LLC, a drilling company subsidiary of
Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, and other businesses
affected by a moratorium on deep sea drilling that the federal
government imposed in May 2010. The federal appeals court ruling
that overturned a federal district judge's contempt finding
remains intact.
In April 2010, the Deepwater Horizon rig, owned by
Transocean Ltd and leased by BP PLC ,
exploded, causing 11 deaths and a massive oil spill.
The Interior Department's temporary drilling moratorium was
immediately challenged by the drilling industry, prompting U.S.
District Judge Martin Feldman of the Eastern District of
Louisiana to rule in June 2010 that the government could not
enforce it.
Despite the court order, the moratorium remained in effect
in a modified fashion until October 2010.
The following year, Feldman held the government in contempt
for violating his order and said it must pay almost $530,000 in
legal fees to the companies that challenged the moratorium.
In an April 2013 ruling, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Feldman's ruling. It said that
although the government had violated the spirit of his order,
its actions did not technically violate it. The companies then
sought high court review.
The case is Hornbeck v. Jewell, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-56.