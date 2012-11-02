* Catholic-owned Michigan business wins temporary relief
By Terry Baynes
Nov. 1 A Catholic-owned family business in
Michigan does not have to comply with the provision of the new
U.S. healthcare law that requires private employers to provide
employees with health insurance that covers birth control, a
federal judge in Detroit has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland, in a ruling late
Wednesday, temporarily blocked the government from forcing the
owner of Weingartz Supply Company, which sells outdoor power
equipment, to include contraception in its health coverage of
employees.
The ruling only affects the company's Catholic proprietor,
Daniel Weingartz, and the approximately 170 people who work for
him. But it opens the door for other firms to seek relief on
religious grounds.
Cleland is the second federal judge to temporarily block
part of the Affordable Care Act of 2010 from being enforced
against the religious owners of a family business. In July, U.S.
District Judge John Kane in Denver temporarily prevented the
government from requiring the Catholic owners of Hercules
Industries Inc, a private manufacturer of heating, ventilation
and air conditioning equipment, to provide health insurance that
covers birth control.
Weingartz was joined in his lawsuit, filed in May, by
Legatus, a national association of Catholic business owners.
Roman Catholic bishops and many Republican lawmakers have
opposed the birth control provision, and priests have been
speaking out against the law from pulpits across the country.
Church doctrine opposes artificial contraception but most
American Catholics do not adhere to church policy.
Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services
argued that granting exceptions for small business owners would
interfere with the government's ability to implement the law.
The contraception mandate serves the government's interests in
promoting public health and gender equality, they argued.
The federal government has carved out an exemption from the
contraception requirement for religious organizations. Allowing
additional relief for Weingartz Supply Co and its 170 employees
would not be a much greater burden, the company argued. Cleland
agreed with Weingartz.
"The harm in delaying the implementation of a statute that
may later be deemed constitutional must yield to the risk
presented here of substantially infringing the sincere exercise
of religious beliefs," Cleland wrote in a 29-page opinion.
The judge refused to shield Legatus from the law, finding
that the non-profit association would likely qualify for the
government's accommodation for religious organizations. If the
government later tries to enforce the mandate against Legatus,
the group can resume its court challenge then, Cleland wrote.
Erin Mersino, an attorney with the Thomas More Law Center,
which filed the challenge, called the ruling "not only a victory
for our clients, but for religious freedom."
An official with the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services said the agency was disappointed with the decision, but
confident that the policy would ultimately be upheld.
"Preventive services are critical to women's health and the
administration is committed to ensuring women have access to the
health care they need regardless of where they work," the
official said in an emailed statement.
More than 20 lawsuits have been filed against the birth
control mandate by organizations including the University of
Notre Dame, Catholic University of America and the Archdiocese
of New York.
In July, another federal judge in Nebraska dismissed a
similar lawsuit brought by seven states, two Catholic
individuals and three Catholic non-profit institutions, finding
that the plaintiffs did not face any immediate harm from the
law.
The case in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Michigan is Legatus et al v. Sebelius et al, No. 12-12061.