WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court
showed no clear consensus on Tuesday about whether business
owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of
President Barack Obama's healthcare law requiring employers to
provide health insurance that covers birth control.
During the first half of an oral argument, three justices
from the court's liberal wing vigorously defended the so-called
contraception mandate by firing repeated questions at the
lawyer, Paul Clement, who asked the court to strike it down.
As the 90-minute argument continued, conservatives began to
give similar treatment to Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, the
Obama administration lawyer defending the mandate.
