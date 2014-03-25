WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared closely divided on Tuesday as it weighed whether
business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision
of President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires
employers to provide health insurance that covers birth control.
On the key issue in the case, it was unclear during a
90-minute oral argument whether the court would say that the
companies could have an exemption that would allow them to avoid
providing the coverage. On a threshold question, a majority of
justices appeared likely to rule for-profit corporations do have
a right to make religious claims.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Joan Biskupic; Editing by
Howard Goller)