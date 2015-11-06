(Adds further details of case and reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Supreme Court, taking
up a new challenge to President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, will decide whether religious groups should be
freed from a mandate that contraception coverage be provided in
employee health insurance plans.
In the fourth case relating to the 2010 Affordable Care Act
that has reached the high court, the justices agreed on Friday
to consider whether nonprofit groups that oppose the requirement
on religious grounds can object under the federal Religious
Freedom Restoration Act.
The groups maintain that the Obama administration has failed
to do enough to accommodate them through a compromise measure,
which allows religiously affiliated organizations such as
universities, hospitals and charities to avoid directly
providing contraceptive coverage.
The latest dispute is the most recent in a series of legal
challenges to the healthcare law, known as Obamacare. The
Supreme Court narrowly rejected two major conservative
challenges to the law in 2012 and, most recently, June this
year. The contraception case will have no bearing on the law's
broader fate.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Friday
the administration is confident that the current process
"appropriately balances the need for millions of Americans to
have access to birth control, while also protecting the right of
religious freedom."
Among those mounting objections are various Roman Catholic
groups in Washington, D.C., including the Roman Catholic
archdiocese and Catholic University of America. The court agreed
to hear seven cases in total, including one bought by Little
Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns that runs
care homes for the elderly. Some groups belonging to other
Christian denominations also objected.
In a related case in 2014, the court ruled 5-4 that
family-owned companies run on religious principles, including
craft retailer Hobby Lobby Stores Inc, could object to the
provision on religious grounds.
The compromise, first offered by the federal government in
2013, allows employers to sign a form certifying to either their
insurance provider or the government that they have a religious
objection, which then forces insurers to pick up the tab.
"It's not an opt-out process," said Mark Rienzi, a lawyer
representing some of the groups said of the accommodation. "When
the government gives you an exemption, you are exempt."
The Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that
represents other plaintiffs, described the accommodation in a
statement as a "sham" because it "forces employers, regardless
of their religious or moral convictions, to provide health plans
that create access to abortion-inducing drugs, sterilization,
and contraception under threat of heavy penalties."
If a group refuses to comply with the law, they can face
financial penalties, including a $100 charge per day for every
affected employee who is refused contraception coverage.
Supporters of the government say the Christian groups are
pushing too far, having already obtained an accommodation that
does not infringe on their religious rights.
The plaintiffs "refuse to take yes for an answer," said
Gregory Lipper, a lawyer with Americans United for Separation of
Church and State.
The organizations vary on what they oppose, based on the
specifics of their religious beliefs. Some oppose all
contraceptives, while others only oppose certain products that
they say are equivalent to abortion, including so-called morning
after pills, like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Plan B.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in March and
issue a ruling before its term ends in June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Lisa Lambert and Tom
Brown)