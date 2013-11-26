(Adds comments from Obama and Boehner, paragraphs 7-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Tuesday to consider religious objections made by corporations
to a provision of President Barack Obama's healthcare law that
requires employers to provide health insurance that covers birth
control.
Oral arguments will likely be scheduled for March, with a
ruling due by June, in what will be one of the most high-profile
issues before the court this term.
The so-called contraception mandate of the 2010 Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, popularly known as
Obamacare, requires employers to provide health insurance
policies involving preventive services for women that include
access to contraception and sterilization.
The healthcare law has faced political and legal hurdles
since Obama, a Democrat, made it a signature policy on taking
office in 2009. It came under scrutiny again this month because
of the many problems people experienced trying to sign up for
insurance on new online exchanges.
In June 2012, the justices upheld by a 5-4 vote the
constitutionality of Obamacare's core feature that requires
people to get health insurance.
The two cases the court agreed to hear are not a direct
challenge to the contraception mandate itself. The question,
which has no bearing on the broader fate of the healthcare law,
is whether closely held companies owned by individuals who
object to the provision on religious grounds can be exempted
from the requirement. Religious institutions are exempted from
the regulation.
A White House spokesman said the administration's approach
allowed for healthcare decisions to be made only by women and
their doctors.
"The president believes that no one, including the
government or for-profit corporations, should be able to dictate
those decisions to women," the spokesman said.
Underscoring the partisan nature of the dispute, John
Boehner, Republican speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, said in a statement the contraception mandate
was "an attack on religious freedom" and urged the court to rule
against the administration.
Groups representing women's rights say a ruling in favor of
the companies would make key preventive measures that Obamacare
makes available for women for no out-of-pocket cost less widely
available.
"If the Supreme Court decides for bosses rather than for
women's health, far-reaching consequences could result," said
Marcia Greenberger, co-president of the National Women's Law
Center. "Women could find their bosses not only interfering in
their private reproductive healthcare decisions, but other care
as well."
KEY QUESTION
A key question is whether corporations should be treated the
same as individuals when making free exercise-of-religion claims
under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and a 1993
federal law called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The court had been expected to agree to hear at least one of
the cases as both the Obama administration and companies that
challenged the law had filed appeals after courts issued
diverging rulings.
"It's going to be a historic decision," said David Cortman,
a lawyer with Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom,
which represents one of the challengers. "The court will
recognize this is too great of an intrusion by the government."
One of the cases was filed by arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc and Mardel, a chain of Christian bookstores.
Both are owned and operated by David and Barbara Green and their
children, who are evangelical Christians. The Obama
administration sought the high court's review after losing
before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June.
The other case was brought by a Mennonite family that owns a
company in Pennsylvania, Conestoga Wood Specialties. The
company, which lost in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
May, is owned and operated by Norman and Elizabeth Hahn and
their three sons.
TWO CASES, TWO QUESTIONS
By accepting two cases that raise slightly different
questions, the court indicated it would consider not just if
corporations can sue under the 1993 law, which made it easier
for people to file suit when a government action restricts their
religious rights, but also whether they can make constitutional
claims under the First Amendment. The latter question
potentially means the case could have broader impact.
The case comes before the court three years after a major
ruling in which the court was seen to side with the notion of
corporate personhood. On a 5-4 vote, the court endorsed broad
First Amendment free-speech rights for corporations in the
campaign finance context in a case called Citizens United v.
Federal Election Commission.
Legal questions surrounding U.S. Health and Human Services
regulations issued under the preventive health provisions of the
Obamacare law have not previously been before the court.
The regulations in question cover various types of
contraception previously approved by the federal government,
including Plan B, the so-called morning-after pill, to which
some Christians particularly object, viewing it as akin to
abortion.
The cases are Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby and Conestoga Wood v.
Sebelius, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-354, 13-356.
