WASHINGTON Jan 3 The U.S. government asked the
Supreme Court on Friday not to allow Roman Catholic-affiliated
groups a temporary exemption from a part of the Obamacare
healthcare law that requires employers to provide insurance
policies covering contraception.
On Tuesday night, Justice Sonia Sotomayor had granted Little
Sisters of the Poor, a Baltimore-based order of nuns that runs
nursing homes across the country, and Christian Brothers
Services, a group that administers healthcare plans for Catholic
organizations, a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of
the so-called "contraception mandate" against them while
litigation continues.
Now that the court has received the government's filing,
Sotomayor - or the nine justices if she chooses to refer it to
the whole court - will decide whether the injunction should be
extended while the case continues in lower courts. There is no
deadline by which the court has to act.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)