WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. Supreme Court said
on Friday that, while litigation continues, the federal
government may not enforce a part of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law that requires employers to provide insurance
covering contraception against an order of nuns and one other
Roman Catholic Church-affiliated group.
The court said, however, that the groups in question must
first notify the Department of Health and Human Services in
writing that they object to the so-called contraception mandate.
The groups are the Little Sisters of the Poor, a
Baltimore-based order of nuns that runs nursing homes across the
country, and Christian Brothers Services, a group based in
Romeoville, Illinois, that administers healthcare plans for
Catholic groups.
