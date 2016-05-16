* Ruling is at least short-term win for Christian employers
* Lower courts to reconsider cases administration had won
* Religious employers consider birth control immoral
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, May 16 The ideologically deadlocked
U.S. Supreme Court on Monday failed to resolve a major case
involving the Obamacare law's mandatory birth control coverage,
telling lower courts to reconsider the matter after tossing out
their rulings favoring President Barack Obama.
With four conservative justices and four liberals, the court
did not rule on the merits of the legal challenge by nonprofit
Christian employers who objected to the 2010 healthcare law's
requirement that they provide female workers with medical
insurance paying for contraceptives.
The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would
have affirmed the lower-court rulings. The justices, shorthanded
following February's death of conservative Justice Antonin
Scalia, threw out seven rulings by federal appeals courts around
the country that had backed the Obama administration.
The justices handed at least a short-term victory to the
religious employers, primarily Roman Catholic organizations.
The decision suggested a possible compromise for the lower
courts that would allow women to get contraception coverage
without violating the religious rights of employers, by having
the government arrange coverage directly with health insurers
rather than requiring employers to sign off on it.
"The court expresses no view on the merits of the cases. In
particular, the court does not decide whether petitioners'
religious exercise has been substantially burdened," the
unsigned ruling stated.
In a separate order, the court sent six other pending cases
on the same issue back to lower courts, including two in which
the religious employers prevailed.
Among the employers challenging the contraception mandate
were the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Washington and
Pittsburgh, the Little Sisters of the Poor order of nuns, and
Christian colleges.
"We are pleased that the court confirms that there is a path
forward that recognizes our religious liberty, yet we also
recognize that this struggle will continue," said Cardinal
Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washington.
The justices in previous decisions since 2012 had fended off
other major conservative challenges to Obamacare, considered
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
Obama, following the court's action, reiterated his demand
that the U.S. Senate confirm Merrick Garland, his nominee to
replace Scalia.
"I won't speculate as to why they punted, but my suspicion
is if we had nine Supreme Court justices instead of eight there
might have been a different outcome," Obama told the online
media outlet Buzzfeed.
'SEAMLESS ACCESS'
"We are disappointed that the court did not resolve once and
for all whether the religious beliefs of religiously affiliated
nonprofit employers can block women's seamless access to birth
control," Gretchen Borchelt of the National Women's Law Center
added.
The dispute before the justices focused on whether nonprofit
entities that oppose the contraception mandate on religious
grounds can object under a 1993 U.S. law called the Religious
Freedom Restoration Act to a compromise measure offered by the
Obama administration.
The Christian employers challenged the 2013 compromise that
let organizations opposed to providing insurance covering
contraception to comply with the law without actually paying for
the coverage.
Under the compromise, employers can certify they are opting
out of the requirement by signing a form and submitting it to
the government. The government then asks insurers to pay the
cost of contraceptives.
The court's decision, with no justices issuing a dissent,
declined to decide whether the accommodation violated the
employers' religious rights by forcing them to authorize the
contraception coverage even if they are not paying for it.
Sonia Sotomayor, joined by fellow liberal justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg, wrote a concurring opinion stressing the narrow nature
of the decision. Lower courts should not view the ruling "as
signals of where this court stands," Sotomayor wrote.
The court told the lower courts to consider modified
positions that the government and the employers have taken
following a request by the justices after oral arguments in
March for the two sides to outline possible compromises.
The administration had conceded there may be an alternative
way of providing birth control coverage without requiring
employers to sign off on it.
For their part, the employers said their religious rights
would not be infringed upon if the government required coverage
to be supplied by their private insurer as long as they do not
have to take any action seen as endorsing it.
The Christian employers call birth control immoral and
assert that the federal government should not force religious
believers to pick between following their faith and following
the law.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Doina
Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)