BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines posts qtrly net interest income 3.93 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income 3.93 billion pesos versus 3.54 billion pesos
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals brought by Christian groups who are demanding full exemption from the requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The nine justices will consider seven related cases on whether nonprofit groups that oppose the requirement on religious grounds can object under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act to a compromise measure offered by the Obama administration. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
* Qtrly net interest income 3.93 billion pesos versus 3.54 billion pesos
SHANGHAI, May 2 Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, underlining a race for medical data in China.